Aviation Minister Seeks Continued Relationship With Qatar





The minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said, Nigeria and Qatar should maintain a sustainable relationship, stating that Nigeria is yearning for investments and is also committed to its policy of ease of doing business for investors.

Sirika made this statement during a courtesy visit of the Charge d’Affaires of Qatar, Ahmed Mohammed Y.E Al-Hor to the ministry on Monday, in Abuja.

Spokesperson of the ministry, Odutayo Oluseyi said the minister noted that the rate of returns on investments in Nigeria is 34 per cent and the highest in the world with a population of over 200 million people.

According to the minister, Qatar is rich in oil and gas with other arears of investments just as Nigeria equally has infrastructures required for a smooth business operation.

However, Sirika further noted that Nigeria and Qatar need to improve their visa policy, noting that the restrictions on both sides are making it difficult to connect the two countries as expected.





Source: Leadership Newspaper