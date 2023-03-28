Calls For Interim Gov’t May Truncate Democracy, CSOs Warn





The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations has frowned at calls by some Nigerians clamouring for an interim government as against the incoming democratically elected government under president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It warned those criticising the outcome of 2023 general elections to desist from such act, because their action was capable of truncating Nigeria’s nascent democracy.

The coalition reminded Nigerians that the democracy being enjoyed now was not gotten on a platter of gold as some Nigerians laid down their lives for it, while other suffered one form of deformation or the other because of the struggle and as such it should be guarded jealously.

Addressing the press in Lagos, the convener of the coalition, Comrade Rasaq Olokoba, in company of Comrade Nelson Ekujumi of the Committee for Defence of People’s Mandate; Titi Akosa of Centre for 21st Century Issues, and others, said to the credit of those who died in the democratic struggle, hence they were appealing to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper