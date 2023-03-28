JUST-IN: 24 Die In Another Niger Auto Crash





Barely 24 hours after 11 persons lost their lives along Mokwa and Lapai Roads in Niger State, 24 persons have been killed in another auto crash along Kutigi-Bida Road in the State.

An eyewitness told LEADERSHIP that the accident occurred at about midnight on Tuesday morning at Etsuworo village and involved a truck from Zaria, Kaduna State going to Lagos State

The State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed that 24 people were killed in the accident and those injured were rushed to Kutigi General Hospital, headquarters of Lavun logal government area of the State.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper