JUST-IN: NLC Shelves Planned Strike Over Naira Scarcity By 2 Weeks





The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its planned strike action over Naira scarcity by two weeks.

This, the Congress said, was to enable it monitor level of compliance by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Naira notes disbursement and availability to Nigerians.

The decision over the extension followed the receiot of reports by the Labour Centre from its monitoring teams across the 36 States and all the local government areas where the apex bank was rated on a pass mark on the level of compliance.

At a briefing in Abuja on Tuesday after the congress’ National Executive Meeting, the organised labour national president, Comrade Joseph Ajaero, told journalists that the problem of Naira notes has improved on the average level.

He said, "A day or two after we briefed you here the CBN deputy governors came here. And we had a fruitful meeting with them. And we gave them proposals on how best to solve the problem, Immediately after that they swung into…





