Kwara Gov, Deputy, Lawmakers-elect Get Certificates Of Return





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, and the 24 State legislators-elect, on Tuesday, received their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) in Ilorin, the State capital.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Kogi, Kwara and Niger States, Prof. Sanni Adam (SAN), who presided over the ceremony, said the 2023 general elections will go down in history as one of the finest elections ever conducted in Nigeria, describing the exercise as peaceful, especially in Kwara State.

He congratulated the Governor and other elected lawmakers on their victories.

“The elections that brought about this success will go down in history as one of the finest elections ever conducted in Nigeria. We are proud to say so unequivocally because it was not only successful but very peaceful.

“I congratulate the reelected Governor of Kwara state, his deputy, and all the House of Assembly members-elect present today for their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper