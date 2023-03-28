Massive Shake-up: Khalifa, Lagbaja Leave MNJTF, 1 Division As Army Redeploys Senior Officers





In a major shake-up, the Nigerian Army has redeployed 75 of its senior officers across the country.

However, the redeployment will take effect from April 3, 2023, LEADERSHIP gathered.

Among those affected were Maj. Gen. Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim of the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 1 Division, Kaduna, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

Gen. Khalifa will be departing MNJTF on secondment to National Center for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja while Gen. Lagbaja, it was learned, will be leaving the 1 Division Kaduna for the Army Headquarters in Abuja as Chief of Operation (DAOP).

According to PRNigeria, the current Chief of Operations, Nigerian Army, Major General Olufemi Akinjobi will take over as the Gen­eral Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division, Nigeri­an Army, Kaduna.

Similarly, Major General Gold Chibuisi, a Director to the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper