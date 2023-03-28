Neveah Redeems N5.7bn Commercial Papers





Neveah Limited, a commodities export and trading company in Nigeria, has announced the redemption of its N5.7 billion series 3 and 4 Commercial Papers.

The leading commodity trading company registered its N10 billion commercial papers with approval from the FMDQ in 2021, which, as with any organisation, has provided alternative sources of funding for its short-to-mid-term objectives.

According to a statement released by the company, the Series 3 commercial-paper repayment, valued at approximately N3.6 billion, was issued on May 26, 2022.

Following a tenure of nine months, the series 3 commercial paper was successfully redeemed, in line with its maturity on February 20,2023.

“Delivering on its N2.1 billion series 4 commercial paper issued on June 1, 2022, Neveah Limited continued to meet its short-term working capital requirements through the paper’s six-month tenure before its maturity on November 28, 2022.

“As a part of its N10 billion commercial paper programme, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper