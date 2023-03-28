PDP Crisis Deepens, Confusion Trails Ayu’s Suspension  





The infighting in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shows no sign of abating following a confusion over Dr Iyorchia Ayu’s continued leadership of the party.

Following the party’s failure at the recently held general elections, the party had started disciplinary actions against certain prominent members of the party who it accused of anti-party activities.

However, in a twist two days ago, Ayu himself was suspended by his local Igyorov Council Ward in Benue State, while a court in Makurdi yesterday barred him from parading himself as the national chairman of the party. He has vowed to vacate the order.

But more drama was to emerge yesterday after the Igyorov Council Ward executives of the party disowned the suspension letter, claiming their signatures had been forged and reposing confidence in Ayu’s chairmanship of the party.

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Wilfred Kpochi has issued an order of interim injunction restraining Dr. Iyorchia Ayu…





Source: Leadership Newspaper