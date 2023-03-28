Tinubu: APC S’Africa Chapter Seeks Solidarity For Sustainable Peace





The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter has called for solidarity among Nigerians to sustain the nascent democratic process in the country following the recently held presidential election.

Chairman of the body and member Presidential Campaign Council, Otunba Oyekanmi Oluwatoyin, at a town hall meeting to celebrate the victory of the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated this while receiving a letter of appreciation from the Presidential Campaign Council for the tremendous contribution of diaspora body in the just concluded Polls.

He was appointed as the senior special Adviser to the coordinator African matters Tinubu Support Organization (TSO).

And at the event, there was a recognition of the APC South Africa chapter and the party structure led by Hon. Otunba Oyekanmi Oluwatoyin as the sustainable Executive Member, Presidential campaign council (PCC) Office of the secretary.

Oyekanmi said Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect showed that votes…





Source: Leadership Newspaper