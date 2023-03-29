Kaduna Gov-elect, Uba Sani, Named ‘Most Community-friendly’ Senator





The Arewa New Media Solidarity Association (ANMSA) has named the Kaduna State governor-elect, Uba Sani, as the ‘Most Masses-friendly Senator’ from the North to have ever served in the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Suleiman Abba, after an expanded first quarter stakeholders meeting, ANMSA said though it was happy that Sani has been elevated to governorship level, his constituency and indeed the whole northern region would miss his human and community-based legislative advocacies in the Senate.

The group noted that Uba Sani’s four years in the Senate were dedicated to the pursuit of edifying goals and keeping the youth focused and disciplined, living with values that define the Northern character as a whole.

“Most of Uba Sani’s four years in the Senate was spent in personal and official endeavours in the protection of the rights and promotion of the welfare of the weak and the vulnerable.

“As the Senator takes up a higher appointment in the state, we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper