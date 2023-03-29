Labour Party Slashes Cost Of Gov’ship Nomination Forms To N15m From N25m





The national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has carried out a downward review of the cost of the party’s Governorship Nomination Forms to N15million from the initial N25million.

LEADERSHIP reports that off-cycle governorship elections will take place in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States later this year and governorship aspirants from the three States have obtained their nomination forms for the contests in line with INEC schedule of activities.

The LP’s decision followed an appeal by the presidential candidate of the party in the just-concluded 2023 general election, Peter Obi, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday night to reveal the development.

Obi, who applauded the Labour Party’s decision, added that the party has also agreed to refund the sum of N25million to the family of late Chief Humphrey Anumudu, who earlier obtained the nomination forms to contest for the governorship seat in Imo State before his sudden death in Lagos few days ago.

The LP presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper