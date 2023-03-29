Minister Advocates Data-driven Decision-making In Government





Minister of state for education, Goodluck Nah Opiah has stressed the need for governments in Africa to embrace the use of data in guiding their decision-making processes.

Opiah stated this in Abuja yesterday during a national dialogue on educational issues, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with Knowledge and Innovation Exchange (KIX) Africa 19 Hub.

Speaking on the theme, “Meeting the Data Challenge in Education; Achieving Gender Equality in and through Education and Leaving No One Behind,” the minister said timely and reliable data generation is required for qualitative planning and decision making.

“As a continent, we need to embrace the use of data in guiding our decisions. It is often said that data is to plan what oxygen is to living.

“If we can successfully abridge the data gaps in Nigeria, we would have provided the basic fundamentals for resolving some many issues.

“Credible, timely and reliable data generation is required for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper