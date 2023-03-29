Post-COVID-19: African Countries Opt For Green Economy





Some countries in East, Southern and Western Africa have moved towards a green economy after the havoc caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

It was gathered that the move will help tackle climate change in the continent.

At a public roundtable on the integration of climate change commitments into macroeconomic recovery responses post COVID-19 Pandemic: Findings from East, Southern and Western Africa, various speakers said African countries need around 32-50 billion dollars to create green economy jobs and fight climate change. The event was organised by the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA).

Six countries; South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda, Senegal, Tanzania, Somalia were represented at the programme which seek to fight famine, drought and other disasters caused by climate change.

A representative of South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), Dr Joseph U Matola, said even though the COVID-19 pandemic ruined the African economy despite the threat from climate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper