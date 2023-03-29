PSC Appoints Egbetokun As DIG, Ex-FPRO Frank Mba, 23 Others As AIGs 





The Police Service Commission (PSC), has approved the appointment of Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, as Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Before his appointment, CP Frank Mba was the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, and was also the former Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), a position he held three times.

Also, the PSC has appointed AIG Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu as a deputy-inspector general of police (DIG) and will be representing the South-West geopolitical zone of the country.

DIG Egbetokun will be replacing DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who retired from the Service on March 15 this year.

In total, the PSC approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners of Police.

The commissioners of police promoted to the next rank of assistant-inspectors general of police are; Rabi Umar, former CP Force Education; Mathew Akinyosola,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper