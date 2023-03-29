Tinubu Thanks Nigerians At 71, Says His Election As President Greatest Gift





President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has showered praise on Nigerians, saying his election as the country’s next president is the greatest gift he could receive as he celebrates his 71st birthday.

In a message to the citizens he personally signed on Wednesday the privilege already granted him as the next number citizen of the country, he would not claim that he is due for any birthday presents this year.

“I have already been given the greatest gift. A chance to lead and fulfil destiny. An opportunity to champion your aspirations and to bring about the Nigeria of your dreams,” Tinubu stated.

The president-elect noted that he would rather avail himself of the opportunity of his 71st birthday to reiterate his commitment to the great and important task of rebuilding the nation and renewing the hope of the Nigerian people.

“I campaigned hard and made important promises. Those promises were not mere words; professed glibly or cynically to win support,” he added.

“They represent a bond…





Source: Leadership Newspaper