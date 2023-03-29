Water Woes: Stakeholders Urge Federal Government To Reject Water Privatisation





For decades, evidence of failed water privatisation schemes across the world, has rang alarm bells in the minds of stakeholders who find it exploitative, hence the reason for its failure.

They made it clear that Nigeria has to hasten change moving away from water privatisation, to embrace a system of democratic public ownership of water resources.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed that 78 million Nigerian Children are at the highest risk from inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) related diseases and climate hazard.

Nigeria ranks second out of 163 countries globally with the highest risk of exposure to climate and environmental threats. Groundwater levels are also dropping, requiring some communities to dig wells twice as deep as just a decade ago. At the same time, rainfall has become more erratic and intense, leading to floods that contaminate scarce water supplies.

No doubt, Nigeria is faced with water crisis, but the way out of it is not through…





