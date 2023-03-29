Wife Raises Alarm As Nollywood Actor Cum Skit Maker, Ijoba Lande, Goes Missing





A Nollywood actor turned skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as ‘Ijoba Lande’ has gone missing since on Sunday.

This was disclosed by his wife, who took to social media to post videa and text messages, to alert Nigerians on the sudden disappearance of her husband.

The wife begged Nigerians to help her locate the popular Ijoba Lande, whom she said left home on Sunday night without his phone and has since remained incommunicado.

She added that she has been to Police station to report the actor’s disappearance.

She wrote, “This is to inform the public that IJOBA LANDE left home to an unknown destination on 26th of March around 9:00pm and up till now we can’t find him.

“We have reported the case at the nearest police station and with their help they help us to send signal to radio station. Please if you noticed anything you can dm his account or @ijesaekun

“He left his phone at home after breaking his fasting on 26th that was the last time we heard from him.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper