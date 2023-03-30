4 Soldiers Die In Bauchi Fatal Crash





The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that four soldiers were killed in a fatal crash at Lago Village along the Bauchi-Maiduguri expressway in Bauchi State on Thursday.

Bauchi State FRSC Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdulahi, confirmed this to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said that 13 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the crash that involved the lone vehicle the soldiers were driving.

According to the Sector Commander, the victims were travelling to Abuja in a commercial Toyota Bus with registration number: ASU 363-XA, for an “official assignment” when the incident happened.

“We got information of a crash that occurred this afternoon at about 1.36 pm at Kilometers 21 Lago Village along Darazo-Kari road in Darazo Local Government Area of the State.

“Immediately, our personnel rushed to the scene for a rescue operation within 20 minutes. They evacuated the victims to General Hospital, Darazo for treatment and confirmation.

“It was at the hospital that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper