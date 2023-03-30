CCB Sets To Begin Probe Of Atiku Over SPVs Allegation By Keyamo





The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has confirmed its readiness to commence probe into a petition against former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly using Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to divert public funds between 1999 and 2007.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, had submitted the petition against Atiku in the build-up to the just-concluded 2023 presidential poll in which Atiku was the candidate of the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In the case filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, by the Festus Keyamo Chamber, the plaintiff joined CCB, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, while Atiku is the first defendant.

The plaintiff also sought a declaration of the court that the 1st defendant (Atiku) is under a legal obligation to make available to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants, for the purpose of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper