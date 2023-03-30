Electoral: Police Warn Sokoto Residents Against Criminal Activities





Sokoto state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, has again warn those desperate in engaging on crimes such as threats, direct or indirect including causing grievous harm, criminal intimidation, extortion, looting, arsons or mischief to cause a breakdown of law and order in the guise of celebrating election victories to desist from such plan.

CP Gumel addressing journalists at the command headquarters stated that the 79 suspects arrested during the March 18 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections for contravening the Electoral Act were fully investigated and already transferred to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for prosecution.

However, others that contravened the penal code have been charged to court by the Police, while others that are still under investigation will be prosecuted at the conclusion of investigation.

Source: Leadership Newspaper