Federal Govt Commends Simba TVS For ‘Queen Rider’ Women’s Empowerment Initiatives





The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen , has commended The Simba Group, a leading two and three-wheeler mobility-solutions provider in Nigeria, for the success of its Queen Riders program which has contributed to women’s empowerment and gender equity in the country. The statement was made during the 2023 International Women’s Day celebration organized by Access Bank, recently in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the Simba Group initiated its collaboration with the Ministry in 2020, which has since supported and encouraged the company’s efforts to enhance opportunities for underrepresented women to participate in the Nigerian commercial transport industry. It has since received the Ministry’s Product Recognition Award “in recognition of the laudable initiatives to improve the wellbeing and livelihood of Nigerian Women and Vulnerable Groups”.

The Minister praised the company for its efforts in supporting women via the program, noting that they are in line with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper