Finally, Gawuna Concedes Defeat, Congratulates Kano Gov-elect





The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate and current deputy governor of Kano State, Dr. Nasir Gawuna, has finally conceded defeat and congratulated the winner of the election and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, over his victory in the March 18 governorship election.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Gawuna had earlier rejected the election result and had petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to review the outcome of the election.

He also urged the electoral body to declare the governorship election inconclusive and conduct supplementary election in some polling units.

However, the electoral body on Wednesday ignored the requests of the APC candidate and issued certificate of return to the governor-elect as the winner of the exercise.

In an audio message aired by Freedom Radio in Kano and monitored by LEADERSHIP, Gawuna said he has now accepted defeat in good faith.

He also wished Abba Gida Gida well as he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper