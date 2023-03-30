Firm Chief Congratulates Adeleke Over Appeal Court Verdict





A youth leader and company chief, Comrade Anjorin Tope Victor (aka Omitogun) has congratulated Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke over his recent victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja which upheld his election as the authentic governor of the state.

Omitogun, an industrial chemist from Ekiti State University, also commended Adeleke for running a dynamic government in Osun, saying that the people of the state are now enjoying the dividends of democracy.

He added that the victory of Adeleke at the appellate court truly reflected the wishes of the Osun people who freely elected the governor for positive change.

Omitogun, who is also the CEO of Omitogun Construction Company Limited, stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

He said, “Governor Adeleke is the choice of the Osun people and the Court of Appeal was right in validating his election. He won the majority votes during the governorship election while Osun people freely…





Source: Leadership Newspaper