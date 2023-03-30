Gombe District Head Loses 2 Family Members In Road Accident





Two family members of Galadiman Tangale in Gombe State, Alhaji Yunusa Adamu Fawu have died in a road accident on their way to Kaduna State.

Galadiman Tangale is also the district head of Bare, in Billiri local government area of Gombe State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the two persons who died are, a son of the elder brother to the district head of Bare, Mohammed Adamu Fawu, an officer with the Federal Road Safety Commission, Adamu Mohammed Fawu 35, and the wife of the district head, Hussaina Yunusa Adamu 41.

Meanwhile, Gombe State governor Inuwa Yahaya has mourned the death of the royal family members.

The governor who was represented by a delegation led by the state deputy governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, was at the family house of the district head of Bare where they condoled with them on behalf of the government.

“When pained by the exit of our loved ones, we should accept it as the divine verdict of God, trusting that He will heal the wounds and comfort us.

“God has made it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper