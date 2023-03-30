Interim Govt Plot: Security Experts, Politicians Warn Against Repeat Of June 12 Crisis





Security experts and politicians in the country have warned against a repeat of the June 12 crisis in 1993.

They were reacting to the confirmation by the Department of State Service (DSS) yesterday that some misguided politicians were planning to truncate Nigeria’s democracy and install an interim government.

According to the DSS, there was plot for an interim government in Nigeria and some key players in the plot have been identified.

The motive of proponents of an interim government, it was learnt, is to stop the transition of power from President Muhammadu Buhari to President-elect Bola Tinubu, who was recently declared winner of the 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The DSS has, however, described such talk as an illegality that is totally unacceptable in a democracy and to the peace loving Nigerians.

The spokesperson of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya said the Service considers the plot, being pursued by entrenched interests, as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper