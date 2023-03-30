JUST-IN: After Ayu’s Exit, PDP Reverses Suspension Of Fayose, Shema, Anyim, Others 





The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reversed the recent suspension slammed on a former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema; former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; Senator Pius Anyim; Prof. Dennis Ityavyar (Benue State), and Dr. Aslam Aliyu (Zamfara State)

It also reversed the directive to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to appear before a Disciplinary Committee for alleged anti-party activities.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday after a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja.

He also disclosed that the party was ready to pursue reconciliation among its members.

He said, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting today, Thursday, March 30, 2023 extensively discussed recent developments in the Party.

“The NWC recognized the imperativeness of a total reconciliation among Party leaders and…





