Trapped Sex Victim In Dubai Cries Out For Help





A 27 year old victim of Human trafficking from Edo State, Betty (not real name), who is currently trapped in Dubai, has cried out for help following constant threats from her trafficker, (who cannot be named for security reasons) alleged to have trafficked her to Dubai for the purpose of sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Betty who has gone into hiding from her trafficker, spoke in an exclusive interview with me, saying she can no longer continue to be sexually harassed by her trafficker and also be exploited by the same person. She claimed to have paid the sum of 10,000 dirham out of 20, 000 dirham agreed.

Her trouble however started when she complained of having excruciating pain in her womb due to high numbers of clients that patronised daily.

She narrated that despite her current health challenges, her trafficker insists that she must pay up or face severe circumstances.

She therefore called on the Nigerian Authorities, and relevant NGO and the chairman of Nigerians…





Source: Leadership Newspaper