US Announces Hike In Non-immigrant Visa Fees





The United States (US) Department of State has announced its commitment to facilitating legitimate travel to the United States for both immigrant and nonimmigrant travelers.

The Department of State published a Final Rule regarding increases to certain nonimmigrant visa application (NIV) processing fees and the Border Crossing Card (BCC) for Mexican citizens age 15 and over.

According to a Statement issued on Wednesday by the US Embassy in Abuja, the increases were published in the Federal Register on March 28, 2023 and will be effective on May 30, 2023.

“The fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper