2,500 SMEs To Benefit From $3.5m Abuja Enterprise Agency Grants





Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA) has said that over 2500 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria would benefit from $3.5 million that would be disbursed by the agency within two years.

The managing director/chief executive of AEA, Shehu Abdulkadir made this known at the flagging off of the 10th edition of Business 360, with the theme: Technology Utilisation and Innovation: Its Effect On SME Profitability and Productivity, organised by Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA).

He said that in December 2022, the agency disbursed almost N200m to over 888 SMEs in Abuja, and hopefully, by April 2023, they are going to disburse the next batch of grants to SMEs.

According to Abdulkadir, the disbursement is a two-year project and at the end of the project, they are expected to disburse about N3.5 million USD to over 2500 SMEs in Abuja.

"I am happy to say that all the stakeholders from different associations and establishments have benefited from these grants being disbursed by the agency from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper