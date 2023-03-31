Abandoned New Baby Found Under Bridge In Kwara





An abandoned new born baby has been discovered under the Oke-Foma Bridge, Ita-Nma in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the newborn was dropped by unidentified person(s) in the early hours of Friday.

The abandoned new baby was bathed and fully dressed before being dropped under bridge.

Huge crowd converged at the spot of the incident, wondering why a new born baby could be dropped at such unhygienic place.

The abandoned baby, according to sources, has been evacuated by policemen.





Source: Leadership Newspaper