Crisis Hits Labour Party As Leadership Rejects ‘Suspension’ Of National Chairman 





Post-election crisis has hit another opposition party, the Labour Party (LP) over the suspension of its national chairman, Julius Abure, by his local Edo State chapter of the parry.

It will be recalled that the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently embroiled in a similar crisis, which led to the outster of its national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, two days ago.

The Labour Party, which is the third largest political party in Nigeria, has also been hit by crisis with the purported suspension of its national chairman by the Edo State chapter.

Abure, who came limelight as National Legal Adviser of the party, later emerged the National Chairman, under whose Peter Obi became the presidential candidate of the party for the 2023 elections.

Under the leadership of Abure, the Labour Party was able to win the Abia gubernatorial election, eight Senatorial and 34 House of Representatives seats with State House of Assembly members.

The national headquarters of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper