Dangote Industries: Deepening Debt Market With N300bn Bonds





Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has deepened the bond market with the listing of its N300 billion Series 1 and 2 bonds on the FMDQ Exchange and the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX).

The bonds were issued under the Dangote Industries Funding Plc. Issuing bonds is one way for companies to raise money. A bond functions as a loan between an investor and a corporation. The investor agrees to give the corporation a certain amount of money for a specific period of time. In exchange, the investor receives periodic interest payments. When the bond reaches its maturity date, the company repays the investor.

The group managing director of Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake, at the listing ceremony said, the bonds were primarily for part-financing the Group’s 650,000 bpd refinery project.

He explained that the decision of the company to issue bonds to raise the required capital for part-financing the refinery project was to encourage the participation of Nigerians in the financing of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper