Ex-BBNaija Housemates, Saga, Nini Engaged





Ex-Big Brother Naija Season 6 housemates, Adeoluwa Okusaga and Nini Singh, are now engaged.

The lovebirds were close friends in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the reality TV show.

While in the House, they shared everything together, slept on the same bed from the third week till their eviction from the show, but denied dating each other.

However, video of their engagement surfaced on social media on Friday.

Saga, whose motto in the BBNaija House was ‘positive vibes only’, spent more time with his love interest, Nini, instead of improving his game.

The duo were, however, yet to confirm the engagement on their social media pages.





Source: Leadership Newspaper