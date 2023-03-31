Solomon Arase; The Return Of The ABU Zaria Radical Cop.





He was baked in the oven of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria radical school of thought, drawing inspiration from the likes of Femi Odekunle, Esko Toyo, Bala Usman, and Patrick Wilmot all blessed memories but Wilmot. Solomon Arase was a product of these intellectual Marxists who were teaching what they were not paid to teach. It was from these men that Solomon Arase drew his radicalism that eventually ironed him into an incubated intellectual that he has come to be.

Arase‘s intellectual formation took place at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in Zaria, Nigeria. It was there that he encountered these radical intellectuals who taught him about the social, economic, and political issues plaguing Nigeria. Their teachings inspired him to view law enforcement not just as a tool for maintaining order but also as a means of advancing social justice.

Arase‘s radical perspective on law enforcement is evident in his approach to policing. During his tenure as Inspector-General of Police,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper