Tough Time Awaits Abia Treasury Looters, Otti Warns





Abia State governor-elect, Alex Otti has indicated that tough time awaits those who looted the treasury and converted property of the state.

Otti stated this after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued him and his deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu their certificates of return in Umuahia, the state capital.

“We’re not going to chase anybody, but whosoever has government property or collected its money illegally must return them,” said the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 18 March poll.

“We will not allow our resources to be privatised while our people are languishing in penury,” maintained Otti, who was declared as the winner of the election last week.

Commending INEC for the credible and peaceful conduct of the election, he added that the state “had waited for an opportunity like this and God said that 2023 will mark a new song for it.”

He expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their confidence and trust in him and his deputy with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper