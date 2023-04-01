Bauchi APC Suspends National Ex-Officio, Sirajo Dada, Over Anti-Party Activities





The executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamawa Ward of Gamawa local government area of Bauchi State, has suspended the National Ex-Officio of the party indefinitely, Sirajo Dada, over alleged anti-party activities.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Gamawa Ward APC executives also accused Mr Dada of greed and hoarding of resources meant to be use to campaign for the success of the party’s candidates in the build-up to the presidential, National Assembly and gubernatorial and State Assembly elections respectively.

He was accused of using the party resources to campaign for candidates of the rival Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Addressing a press conference at the Gamawa local government APC secretariat on Saturday, party deputy chairman of Ward, Musa Garba Mohammed, said the 18-member ward executive committee of the party unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on Mr Dada.

“We observed with utmost dismay that, Sirajo Dada who is the National Ex-Officio of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper