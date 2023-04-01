Delta APC Suspends NDDC Chairperson Lauretta Onochie





The Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended the chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ms. Lauretta Onochie, from the party.

Following a review of her conduct during the jus- concluded 2023 general elections in the State, executive members of the party in Onicha-Olona Ward 4 in Aniocha North local government area of the State, approved her suspension from the party.

A copy of her suspension letter made available to our correspondent stated that she was allegedly found campaigning for candidates of other political parties, especially the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Her allies and supporters were said to have also worked for the PDP, thereby making APC to lose the elections in her polling unit and other places.

A loss of confidence votes was passed on Onochie by Ward executives of the APC, saying that she has never met her financial obligations to the party neither did she attend Ward and LGA meetings or any of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper