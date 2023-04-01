FCTA Advises Residents To Pay Taxes To Gov’t Designated Offices





The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on residents of the Territory and big business owners to pay taxes only to the genuine government designated offices, and not to roadside touts.

The director of FCT Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), Dr. Baba-Gana Adam, who made this known on Saturday, lamented that roadside touts have taken over the collection of taxes in the Territory.

He stated that if the impostors were left unchecked, their activities will jeopardise all the Administration’s efforts to boost revenue generation for the Territory.

Adam warned residents especially big business owners to steer clear of fraudsters that feign to be officials of DOAS, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), and FCT-IRS

He revealed that the department recently arrested a fake revenue collector, ut after he pleaded for forgiveness, and was released with his men a few months ago, they have resurfaced again.

“Within 24 hours yesterday, more than…





Source: Leadership Newspaper