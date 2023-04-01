FHC Restraints Bawa As Taraba PDP Chairman





One week after the State Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State inaugurated Alhaji Abubaka Bawa as its chairman, a Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, has issued an order restraining him from parading himself as the party chairman in the state.

In motion number FHC/JAL/M/52/2023, suit number FHC/JAL/CS/10/2023 between Alhaji Inuwa Bakari agaisnt PDP, Abubakar Bawa and INEC, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice Bala K.M Usman in the interim injunction restrained Bawa from acting, parading or carrying out responsibilities the state chairman of the party.

The judge stated; “upon this motion ex-parte dated the 30th day of March, 2023 and filed on the same date coming up before this honourable court praying for the following reliefs:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the 2nd Defendant Abubakar Bawa from acting, carrying out functions and parading himself as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Taraba State chapter pending the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper