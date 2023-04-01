Herdsmen Carnage: CSO Carpets Gov Bello Over ‘Stand-offish Attitude’ Towards Kogi Community





The Centre for Leadership Legacy Int’l has condemned in strong terms what it described as lackadaisical attitude of Governor Yahaya Bello-led Kogi State government, authorities of Dekina local government and traditional institutions towards the ongoing herdsmen attack on Oganenigu community in Dekina local government area (LGA) of the State.

Oganenigu community comprising over 13 villages was under siege since Wednesday, March 29, 2023 with villagers abandoning their homes and disappearing to the neighbouring communities for their life.

According to a statement signed by the lead director of the Centre, Comrade Omonu Gowon-Nelson, the latest round of attacks started when Odede village was razed to the ground in the early hours of Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The statement expressed displeasure on what it called stand-offish disposition of Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, who is the Chief Security Officer of the State, of which Oganenigu community is a part.

“This is a matter…





Source: Leadership Newspaper