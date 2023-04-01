Ibom Air Apologises Over ‘Obidient’ Passenger Disruption Of Flight Take-off





The Management of Ibom Air has apologised to the Airline’s passengers on an Abuja-Lagos flight on Friday evening, March 31, 2023, over the disruptive and unruly attitude of a passenger onboard, which caused a one-hour delay of the flight.

There were viral reports and videos on the social media of a scene caused by the unnamed passenger referred to as ‘Obidient’ onboard the Ibom Air plane where he was addressing fellow passengers on the just-concluded February 25 presidential election outcome.

The ‘Obidients’ refers to members of a political movement, which was in support of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the just-concluded 2023 general election.

However, a statement signed by Aniekan Essienette, Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, on Saturday, explained that the Airline quickly waded into the situation and caused the passenger to be forcefully disembarked as a last resort.

“We wish to inform the public about an incident on our 6 pm…





Source: Leadership Newspaper