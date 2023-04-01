Limamai: A Community Where Water Is ‘Golden’





It is often said that water is life. Water scarcity is closely related to water stress or water crisis hence it renders those in need of it desperate and often helpless.

It is also the lack of fresh water sources to meet the average water demand of a people living in a given community that often force them to desert a place.

There is no gainsaying the fact that water scarcity is caused by a mismatch between when and where people need water, and when and where it is available.

When viewed from a broader perspective, the main driving forces behind the rising global demand for water are the increasing world population, improving living standards and changing consumption patterns.

Therefore, water scarcity varies over time as a result of natural hydrological variability, but varies even more so as a function of prevailing economic policies, planning and management approaches.

Water scarcity would be discussed here through the encounter of this reporter with the people of Limamai…





Source: Leadership Newspaper