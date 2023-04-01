May 29: ACF Seeks Arrest, Prosecution Of Proponents Of Interim Govt





The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Saturday, called for the arrest and prosecution of anyone or persons found or caught canvassing for interim government.

The influential socio-political Northern group also said that Nigerians will resist any attempt by individuals or groups to foist an interim government on the country.

The chairman, Kwara State chapter of ACF, Dr Mohammed Ghali Alaaya, made the position of the organisation known during an interview with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital.

Alaaya added that, “Anybody no matter how highly-placed advocating or supporting interim government under any guise will be met with the strongest of opposition. I can assure you that Nigerians are too loud in that direction.

“Anybody who does that should be arrested and prosecuted for treason; because that is the height of insurordinatiion against the country. Nobody will accept this. I trust my northern people.

“I trust Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other All Progressives…





Source: Leadership Newspaper