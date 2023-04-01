Miracle Galore As Participants Testify Experience From ‘Healing Streams With Pastor Chris’ 





Millions of participants from around the world are still enthused about the effusion of miracles and blessings that rained down to the earth from the throne of God, at the seventh edition of Healing Stream Services which took place from March 17 to 20, 2023.

The love and powers of God on display across all nations of the world simultaneously was indescribable and as many as were under any form of ailment or oppression of the devil received their salvation and instant healing and are attesting to the ever-present healing powers of Jesus Christ through the Holy Spirit present in the life of the Man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Spontaneous healing took place across all nations on earth as God’s children were set free from all kinds of ailments and bondage.

Testimonies streamed live from millions of people from all nations all over the world, as they reeled under the power of salvation, and spiritual juvenescence that they received during the three awesome days, evidencing the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper