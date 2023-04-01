Order Imo CP To Release Umuobom Traditional Ruler From Detention, Ugochinyere Tells IGP





The House of Representatives Member-elect for Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, over the arrest of Eze Ekene Obinali, the traditional ruler of Umucheke in Umuobom, Ideato South local government area of the State.

LEADERSHIP reports that the monarch was arrested on Wednesday by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Imo State Police Command for allegedly sharing on a WhatsApp platform a write-up that was said to be very critical of the State governor, Hope Uzodinma.

According to reports, the media content for which the monarch is being held in police custody had the headline, “Gov Hope Uzodinma in a fresh scandal.” The said report talked about the role of the late Ahmed Gulak during the 2018 Imo State governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that produced Uzodinma.

Ugochinyere in a statement on Saturday, while calling for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper