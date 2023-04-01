Osinbajo Directs Harmonisation Of Needs For IDP Resettlement Commitee





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has directed all government agencies involved in the implementation of the work of the Presidential Committee on the Repatriation, Returns, and Resettlement of Displaced Persons in the North-East to harmonise items needed and their prices in all procurements to be undertaken on behalf of the Committee.

The Vice President who is the Chairman of the Committee also directed effective monitoring and evaluation of the implementation at a meeting he presided over on Friday at the Presidential Villa.

At the meeting, presentations were made by the Borno State Government, the Military, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, and the National Emergency Management Agency, following the release of N15 billion by the President to implement the exit strategy and the immediate commencement of repatriation of the Nigerian refugees in the neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

Specifically, the Federal Government…





Source: Leadership Newspaper