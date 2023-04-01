Our Projects Will Be Faster, Bigger During My Second Tenure, Says Sanwo-Olu





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday assured that delivery of projects in his second term will be bigger in scope and speedily delivered.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the promise when he commissioned the reconstructed Oba Sekunmade road, Ipakodo and strategic sectional rehabilitation of T.O.S Benson road in Ikorodu Local Government Area (LGA).

He emphasized that his second term would make records of iconic projects far better than the record of his first term in office.

On the road projects commissioned, he said the project is deserving for the people of Ikorodu division of the state, which he acknowledged showed remarkable support during the last election where the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded high votes in the general elections.

Sanwo-Olu described the project as a definition of the dividends of democracy and purposeful government “of ensuring development touches every nook and cranny of the state.”

He called on the contractors and other key…





Source: Leadership Newspaper