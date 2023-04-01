Troops Kill 5 Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Kaduna





Troops of Operation Forest Sanity yesterday killed five terrorists while others fled with gunshot injuries in Kaduna State.A statement by the director, defence media operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said the troops carried out an ambush operation at suspected bandits’ routes along Kanti- Tantatu in Kubusu forest in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

He said after the encounter, the troops exploited the general area and recovered four AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and two motorcycles among other items.

Also yesterday, troops while on fighting patrol to Kaso in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State meet with terrorists.

The terrorists mounted on motorcycles on sighting troops fled, abandoning some of their weapons.





Source: Leadership Newspaper