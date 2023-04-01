Troops Kill 5 Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Kaduna





Troops of Operation Forest Sanity, on Friday, killed five terrorists while others fled with gunshot injuries in Kaduna State.

A statement by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said the troops carried out ambush operations at suspected bandit routes along Road Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu Forest, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

He said after the encounter, the troops exploited the general area and recovered four AK47 rifles, four AK47 magazines, 22 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and two motorcycles,among other sundry items.

Also, on the same day, troops while on fighting patrol to Kaso in Kajuru local government area of the State met with terrorists.

The terrorists mounted on motorcycles on sighting the troops fled abandoning some of their weapons.

The troops recovered two magazines of AK47 rifles, two rounds of 7.62 mm special, one matchet, two mobile phones and assorted charms.





Source: Leadership Newspaper