UNICCON Group Launches Africa’s First Blockchain Technology





The UNICCON Group of Companies yesterday launched its blockchain technology – SmartAfri Labs, to drive the inclusion of Africans and adoption of the specialised technology in the region.

Chairman of UNICCON Group, Dr. Chuks Ekwueme, shared insightful statistics to illustrate the poor inclusion and adoption of the blockchain ecosystem in Africa.

He said, “Africa has less than a 5 percent stake in the projected $1.1 trillion the industry promises. We have created technology and platforms to drive inclusion by up to 25 percent by the year 2025. Our VR headsets for example are more affordable and will not exclude poor Africans from using the technology. This is inclusion.

Ekweme explained that it is erroneous to view blockchain technology as being crypto. “It is much more than that, and that notion should be vacated. We have built this platform, which is a fusion of Web 2.0 and 3.0 and we are keen on being key participants in the 4IR. There is a huge market in our NFT…





Source: Leadership Newspaper